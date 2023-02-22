Watch: Couple ditch high-flying jobs to live on a narrowboat with their child

A couple ditched their high-flying jobs to live on a narrowboat with their one-year-old - before buying another and running a cafe from it.

Joanna and Victor Gould, both 34, left their corporate jobs in favour of ''living life on their own terms'' and travelling the country in their humble narrowboat.

The couple - who met in April 2015 - were working as freelance TV editors in London racking up 80-hour weeks, but swapped their corporate jobs to for a slower pace of life on the water.

The high-flying pair were raking in a combined salary of just over £150k compared to the £25k their new role brings in - but despite the drop in finances they say they've "never been happier".

After purchasing a canal boat in 2015 - with renovations costing £30k - they decided to give up their old lives to start afresh.

They waited just over a year for the barge to be fully renovated, before moving in to start their new life in April 2017.