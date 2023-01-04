Watch: Dancing on Ice 2023 - Who are this year’s celebrity contestants?

Dancing on Ice will return for another season in 2023 with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield gearing up to host the beloved programme. The show challenges a range of celebrities to test their skills on the ice rink in a bid to impress an expert panel of judges and the viewers from home. Last year’s show was won by professional dancer Regan Gascoigne and his partner Karina Manta. Here we take a look at all the celebrities braving the ice this year and where you might have seen them before.