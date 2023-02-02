Showing Now | TV and Culture
Watch: Happy Valley final episode: What are your predictions for the ending of BBC’s Happy Valley?
The show’s director has said that fans are in for a rollercoaster as the final episode of the third season looms - signalling the shows end for good. All good things must come to an end after all! Ahead of the Sunday finale, we headed out to ask the public for their thoughts on the successful drama. Stay tuned to NationalWorld TV for more like this as well as all the latest news and explainers from the day’s top stories. Thanks for watching.
Up Next
33:57
Watch: Screen Babble: The Last of Us, Happy Valley, Maternal, Nolly and Physical 100
03:05
Watch: Teacher strikes in Manchester: At the picket lines talking to teachers
00:00
Watch live: First Minister’s Questions - Nicola Sturgeon takes questions from MSPs
03:50
Watch: Inside one of ‘Britain’s most neglected streets’
03:57
Watch: Retired Red Arrow display aircraft up for auction
01:00
Watch: International Monetary Fund says UK is the only major economy that will shrink in 2023
03:05
Watch: Teacher strikes - Do you support strike action as children lose more learning time?
01:10
Watch: XR protesters forcibly removed from the House of Lords as they disrupt the vote on the Public Order Bill
03:05
Watch: Typical household could make around £500 selling unused goods
01:05
Watch: What to do if your flight is cancelled
03:05
Watch: Half of Brits are considering a career change
01:00
Watch: Bank accounts - How much could you get for switching?
03:05
Dr Hilary: A third of people not accessing NHS services for fear of overwhelming healthcare sector
03:05
Martin Lewis: How to pay less for your broadband and other money saving tips
02:35
Watch: The Flying Scotsman 2023 centenary route and history of ‘celebrity engine’ explained
03:08
Watch: The health effects of pollution in London and what we can do
19:10
Watch: Football Talk - Transfer Window Fallout; Fernandez to Chelsea and Gordon to Newcastle; our best and worst picks
23:05
WSL transfer round-up: Could Alessia Russo be the first £1m signing and who to watch this weekend
14:02
Watch: The Chris Wheatley Show - inside Moisés Caicedo transfer chase and Arsenal questions answered
03:29
Watch: Football Talk - FA Cup Fourth Round preview
10:46
Women’s Super League transfers: Man Utd strengthen with triple transfers - but who could be next?
03:26
Watch: ‘Busy final week’ - Everton transfer talk amid Gordon and Onana exit rumours and attacking hope
04:28
Video: ‘Who’s better?’ - verdict on whether Newcastle Utd’s Nick Pope is the world’s best keeper
05:04
Watch: Darvel reacts to their historic victory over Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup
18:55
Listen: Uncovered - The impact of new voter ID laws
22:59
Listen: Uncovered - A closer look at Levelling Up
37:35
Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies
32:24
Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley
31:37
Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses
39:51
Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people
34:42
Video: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 1 - turkeys, chocolate, giving and decorating
29:44