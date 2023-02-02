The show’s director has said that fans are in for a rollercoaster as the final episode of the third season looms - signalling the shows end for good. All good things must come to an end after all! Ahead of the Sunday finale, we headed out to ask the public for their thoughts on the successful drama. Stay tuned to NationalWorld TV for more like this as well as all the latest news and explainers from the day’s top stories. Thanks for watching.