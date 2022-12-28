For the curious.
NationalWorldTV

Showing Now | TV and Culture

NationalWorld Team | 3 hours ago

Watch: Hold the Front Page - Josh Widdicombe & Nish Kumar discuss joining National World for new Sky series

Newspaper and digital editors are normally shining the spotlight on other people - but a new Sky TV series will put centre stage some of the UK's finest local journalists. Josh Widdicombe and Nish Kumar are about to leap into the unique world of local news with Hold the Front Page, a six-part series following the comical duo's journey into the heart of grass roots Britain. Sky’s new series will follow the highs and lows of Nish and Josh as they travel across the UK working for a different local newspaper and its website each week including National World's The Scotsman, Yorkshire Post, West Sussex Gazette, Blackpool Gazette, Northamptonshire Telegraph, and Farming Life, on a mission to find real local stories strong enough to make the front page. Hold the Front Page launches on January 4 on Sky Max and NOW.

