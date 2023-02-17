Watch: Holidays - How to save big on you Summer getaway

We are all in the market for savvy savings when it comes to holidays – often spending hours scrolling online to ensure we get the best value for our stint in the sun, or a last-minute city escape or our beach break.

While most holidaymakers might think that the best way to save some precious pounds when organizing for a holiday would be on both flights and hotels, forward planning could come in handy, as new research reveals that booking essential extras early on, such as airport parking, could pay for a UK theatre break or return flights to New York City.