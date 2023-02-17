For the curious.
NationalWorldTV

Showing Now | TV and Culture

NationalWorld Team | 2 hours ago

Watch: Holidays - How to save big on you Summer getaway

We are all in the market for savvy savings when it comes to holidays – often spending hours scrolling online to ensure we get the best value for our stint in the sun, or a last-minute city escape or our beach break.

While most holidaymakers might think that the best way to save some precious pounds when organizing for a holiday would be on both flights and hotels, forward planning could come in handy, as new research reveals that booking essential extras early on, such as airport parking, could pay for a UK theatre break or return flights to New York City.

03:05

Watch: A look around the newly-renovated Manchester Museum

03:05

Watch: What would you do or buy first if you won the National Lottery?

03:05

Valentine’s Day: We visit Green & Field Florist | Episode 3

03:05

Valentine’s Day: Sweet treats to buy at Slattery Patissier and Chocolatiers | Episode 2

News

10:47

Watch: Nicola Bulley - Facts without speculation

32:32

Watch: Nicola Sturgeon resigns - The Scotsman political team give their reaction to the surprise news today

03:05

Watch: Could PM Rishi Sunak be gone before the next election?

03:05

Random Acts of Kindness Day: What’s the kindest thing you’ve ever done for a stranger?

04:46

Watch: Last resident of ‘Britain’s loneliest street’ refuses to move

01:00

Watch: S Club 7 are back - Here is all you need to know and where to get tickets

01:03

Watch: Turkey Syria Earthquake: Four year old girl rescued after more than a week buried in rubble

01:07

Watch: Wild elephant goes on a rampage and charges at shop full of customers

National World Explainers

01:00

Watch: BAFTAs 2023 - All you need to know

03:05

Watch: Martin Lewis: A water meter could save you hundreds of pounds plus other money saving tips

01:18

Watch: Dating scammers made £88 million in 2022: Here’s what to watch out for and how to spot the tricksters

03:05

Watch: Cost of living - How to insulate and draught-proof your home

02:18

Watch: What is bed blocking and how is it impacting the NHS crisis?

03:05

Watch: Typical household could make around £500 selling unused goods

01:05

Watch: What to do if your flight is cancelled

03:05

Watch: Half of Brits are considering a career change

Football and Sport

02:17

Watch: ‘You never know’ - Liverpool’s hopes of reaching the top four assessed, with one key caveat

03:07

Video: ‘How they respond to pressure’ - prediction on who wins Arsenal v Man City title clash

02:54

Watch: Stars axed and the formation change Antonio Conte should make to rekindle Tottenham’s attacking verve

06:45

Watch: Life after rugby with Austin Healey

22:09

Watch: Kick and Chase Rugby Six Nations Podcast - Scotland secure second win

16:28

Watch: Chris Wheatley Arsenal Q&A - truth over Douglas Luiz links and two stars at risk of being benched

24:42

Video: Women’s Super League - Why Arsenal’s 0-0 draw is so shocking; can Man Utd bounce back against Spurs?

31:36

Watch: Football Talk - Manchester City allegations, Jesse Marsch sacking and Sheff Wednesday revival

Podcasts

28:28

Watch: Screen Babble - Happy Valley Finale, Pamela, a Love Story, The Gold and Scream Queens

18:55

Listen: Uncovered - The impact of new voter ID laws

22:59

Listen: Uncovered - A closer look at Levelling Up

37:35

Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies

32:24

Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley

31:37

Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses

39:51

Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people

34:42

Video: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 1 - turkeys, chocolate, giving and decorating