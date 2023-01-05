Watch: Iron Maiden to be immortalised as Royal Mail stamps

Legendary rock band Iron Maiden are set to join other iconic names such as Queen and The Beatles to be immortalised by Royal Mail. Band members along with infamous mascot ‘Eddie’ will all be commemorated in stamp form. In total there are 12 stamps, eight of which feature current band members. In 2023, the band will celebrate their 48th anniversary since their formation in 1975. Guitarists Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, Janick Gers, frontman Bruce Dickinson, drummer Nicko McBrain and bassist Steve Harris all appear in the commemorative project.