Watch: Meals on a budget: Griddled courgette ribbons, chilli & feta

Fancy a quick and tasty starter or snack idea that won't break the bank? We caught up with One Pound Chef Miguel Barclay who shares his delicious charred courgette ribbons, chilli and feta recipe with us. Serving four portions in just fifteen minutes of total cooking time - and it's less than one pounds per portion too. Stay tuned to NationalWorld TV for more like this as well as all the latest news and explainers from the day’s top stories. Thanks for watching.