Watch: Midge Ure - Legendary musician talks Eurovision, Live Aid & George Martin

Midge Ure is the man behind 80's hit song Vienna, co-organised events such as Band Aid, Live Aid and Live 8 and now he's coming to Liverpool.

Transporting fans back to the decade of electronics, experimentation and synthesizers, Midge Ure will be performing highlights from his recent releases alongside landmark hits from Ure's incredible back catalogue.

Midge Ure & Band Electronica will be performing at the Liverpool Philharmonic on Monday 15 May as part of the 'Voice & Visions' tour.