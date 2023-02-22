Watch: Money-saving recipe idea - Chorizo and fennel seed pasta

Costing less than one pound a portion, and feeding a family of four, we're looking at another recipe devised in the kitchen of Miguel Barclay, with both low cost and energy-saving in mind. Quick to prepare, using simple ingredients and tasty to boot - here's this week's dinner inspiration - chorizo and fennel seed pasta. Stay tuned to NationalWorld TV for more like this as well as all the latest news and explainers from the day’s top stories. Thanks for watching.