Watch: Recreating the mackem classic the pink slice as a pancake dessert

Pancake Day, or Shrove Tuesday, is this coming up tomorrow. In this video, Sunderland Echo reporter Kevin Clark gets creative in the kitchen, whether he likes it or not, and attempts to recreate the classic mackem treat the pink slice as a pancake dessert. Afterward, he give the result a taste test. Stay tuned to NationalWorld TV for more videos like this as well as all the latest news and explainers from the day’s top stories. Thanks for watching.