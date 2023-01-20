Laura Collins from National World discusses how she discovered powerlifting following her second miscarriage. Laura Collins from National World discusses how she discovered powerlifting following her second miscarriage. The exercise is commonly used as part of a CrossFit workout. It’s based on three other movements. These are squat, the bench and the deadlift. This exercises the lower body as well as the back and upper body. It is thought to be a good exercise for fat loss, strength building and overall health and fitness. The activity is believed to have originated in ancient times.