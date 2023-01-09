Watch: The World’s 10 Best Cities for 2023

PR agency Resonance Consultancy has released their annual World’s Best Cities report for 2023. Before we get into the top ten, Kyiv in Ukraine was named 2023 Honorary World’s Best City. The report says “the historic Ukrainian capital is the urban beacon of courage and resilience leading a defiant nation against a murderous aggressor. It is, like the rest of Ukraine, a place of inexhaustible courage in the face of daily tragedy.” London, New York, Dubai and Amsterdam also feature in the list.