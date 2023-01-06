Watch: Top 10 best-watched Disney+ shows in the UK

Millions of Brits subscribe to streaming platforms such as Netflix and Disney Plus. The latter is the newer streaming service of the two, but comes with Disney’s massive back catalogue of television and film content. According to streaming analytics firm Flixpatrol, the videos listed here were the top ten shows on Disney Plus in the UK last year. She Hulk: Attorney at Law, The Book of Boba Fett, The Simpsons and Family Guy all feature into the top ten of 2022.