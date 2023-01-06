Showing Now | TV and Culture
Watch: Top 10 best-watched Disney+ shows in the UK
Millions of Brits subscribe to streaming platforms such as Netflix and Disney Plus. The latter is the newer streaming service of the two, but comes with Disney’s massive back catalogue of television and film content. According to streaming analytics firm Flixpatrol, the videos listed here were the top ten shows on Disney Plus in the UK last year. She Hulk: Attorney at Law, The Book of Boba Fett, The Simpsons and Family Guy all feature into the top ten of 2022.
Up Next
05:19
Watch: Glasgow retailers speak openly about the state of the high street
08:06
Watch: Keir Starmer’s New Year Speech - the key moments
01:24
Watch: Alpacas and llamas feast on Christmas trees after unique recycling appeal
01:07
Watch: Nurse says the NHS is the worst she’s seen it in 18 years
01:12
Watch: Father of Sean Patterson says his son was ‘loved by everyone’
07:06
Watch: Rishi Sunak announces five promises before election - including Maths for kids until 18 years old
03:05
Watch: Rail Strikes - Do you support continued action by rail workers?
03:05
Watch: What are people’s hopes and dreams for 2023 - We have been out to find out
00:52
Watch: How Thor the Walrus journeyed hundreds of miles across the UK and Europe
01:00
Watch: What support is available for people struggling with bills in 2023?
03:05
Watch: How to cut your energy bills by 25% or more
01:29
Watch: Natasha Coates - “I’m allergic to pretty much everything” | Mast Cell Activation Syndrome explained
03:10
Watch: ‘Do they take a gamble?’ - verdict on Everton’s need for a forward in January transfer window
03:33
Video: ‘He’s the answer’ - writer names one player Liverpool should sign to solve midfield problems
14:12
Football Talk video: Klopp’s Liverpool future debated, transfer window latest and FA Cup preview
02:11
Watch: Analysis of Manchester United’s victory over Wolves
03:28
Video: ‘Act like a big club’ - the key transfers needed for Tottenham to secure Antonio Conte’s future
16:38
Watch: Why Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo is a blow to Man Utd, Newcastle’s form and 2022 highlights
03:36
Video: One thing Leeds Utd must do to stop ‘Whites fan’ Erling Haaland on return to birth city
01:54
Beth Mead: All you need to know about the England Lionesses star
37:35
Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies
32:24
Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley
31:37
Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses
39:51