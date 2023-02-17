The second season of Bragging Rights continues with our ultimate city skyline showdown. Last episode saw Manchester win out with some help from adorable little animals. This week, NationalWorld journalists up and down the country compete in a bid to demonstrate to our host and judge Iain Lynn how their city has the best views. Deciding which is best is no easy task, but ultimately a decision to be made. So sit back, relax and strap in for some of the UK's most breathtaking views.