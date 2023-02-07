We are less than a month away from Valentine’s Day, the day most known for giving gifts to the ones you love. February 14 is not far away, and many people may be wondering what presents to buy for the significant people in their lives.

Slattery Patissier and Chocolatiers in Greater Manchester is a family-run buisiness which began in 1967 and is known for its huge array of celebration cakes, desserts, and of course its variety of chocolate goodies.

We went down to meet the owner and founder John Slattery and talk to him about what makes great chocolate and when he expects most people to run out and get their hands on Valentine's Day sweet treats.