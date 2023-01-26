Watch: Wolf Pack star Rodrigo Santoro on doing his first supernatural role

We sit down with actor Rodrigo Santoro as he tells NationalWorld.com TV writer Alex Moreland all about his character in Wolf Pack on Paramount+. The first episode is due to go live tomorrow (Friday, January 27, 2023) with the other episodes dropping weekly. There are eight episode in total. Stay tuned to NationalWorld TV for more videos and podcasts like this as well as all the latest news and explainers from the day’s top stories. Thanks for watching.