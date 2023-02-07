Showing Now | TV and Culture
Watch: Happy Valley Finale - What do Hebden Bridge locals make of the programme as a whole?
The locale of the BBC’s Happy Valley drama itself is fictional but the places where it is filmed are very real. Residents of Hebden Bridge, one of the show’s main filming locations of Happy Valley, react to the final episode and reflect on the programme as a whole. WARNING: THIS CONTAINS PLOT SPOILERS.
