Need a recommendation for what to watch this weekend? Look no further. Every Friday Steven Ross, digital trends writer for NationalWorld will take you through the best of TV and streaming in the coming days. This week he tells us about The Rig (Amazon Prime, Friday 6th January), Prince Harry, The Interview (ITV1, Sunday 8th, January, 9pm), The Great Pottery Throwdown (Channel 4, Sunday 8th January, 7.45pm), Koala Man (Disney +, from Monday 9th January) and Pretty Little Liars, Original Sin (BBC iPlayer now and BBC1 Tuesday 19th January, 10.40pm).