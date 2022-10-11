For the curious.
Showing Now | TV and Culture

NationalWorld Team | 2 hours ago

What’s on at the cinema: The Woman King, Amsterdam and Black Adam

Kicking off this week’s cinema guide is something that’s getting lots of positive critical attention.

Set in the eighteen hundreds, The Woman King follows a group of all-female warriors with skills unlike anything the world has ever seen.

Faced with a new threat, their general trains the next generation to fight against a foreign enemy that’s determined to destroy their way of life.

