What’s on at the cinema: your weekly guide to the best new releases

It’s that time again where we take a look at what’s hitting the big screen this week.

Some of Hollywood’s best Julia Roberts and George Clooney star side by side in Ticket to Paradise.

They play a divorced couple who team up and travel to Bali to stop their daughter making the same mistakes they did in their youth. The pair have been largely praised for the flick, throwing audiences right back to the nineties.

There’s also a bit of crime mystery and a film for all the family to enjoy in this week’s video preview.