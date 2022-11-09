Your cinema guide: Wakanda Forever released this week

It's been four years since black panther graced our screens but now its back! It's release week for this flick, subtitled Wakanda forever and the world just can't wait. From the eleventh of November, fans can finally see how Wakanda Moves Forward without T'Challa and Chadwick Boseman since the actors death. It's going to be a big one with many many screenings each day - one not to miss. Sigourney Weaver and Elizabeth Banks are excellent in Call Jane according to those who've already had the pleasure of seeing it. Set in sixties America in a state where abortion was illegal, a young woman who's pregnancy only leaves her with a fifty fifty chance at survival finds an underground group who risk everything to provide people like her with a a serial killer stalks the city, a young actress who just moved to town with her boyfriend notices a mysterious stranger watching her from across the street in new flick Watcher scoring 88% critics approval online.