1 in every 480 cars stolen within three years of registration

An analysis of vehicle theft in the UK has revealed the alarming scale of car crime, with 1 in every 480 newly registered vehicles being stolen within three years of being on the road.

The research, conducted by Yellowhite using DVLA data, found that 11,667 cars were reported stolen between January 2022 and December 2024, the equivalent of 32 vehicles disappearing daily across the UK.

Key Findings

32 cars are stolen daily across the UK over the three-year period

are stolen daily across the UK over the three-year period Over 2,150 different vehicle models have been targeted by thieves

different vehicle models have been targeted by thieves 55 different manufacturers were affected, from budget brands to high-end marques

different manufacturers were affected, from budget brands to high-end marques The top 10 most stolen models account for just 9.1 per cent of all thefts, showing that criminals target diverse vehicle types

of all thefts, showing that criminals target diverse vehicle types Some high-end models face thefts exceeding 10 per cent of all vehicles registered

Widespread Impact Across All Vehicle Types

Far from being restricted to high-end vehicles, the data reveals that car thieves are targeting an extraordinarily diverse range of models. Analysis shows that 2,152 different vehicle variants were stolen during the period, accounting for 17.1 per cent of all models registered between 2022 and 2024.

The most stolen individual model was the Toyota Prius Hybrid with 149 thefts, followed by the Kia Niro 2 EV (132 thefts) and a Toyota model with 124 thefts.

However, these top performers represent just a fraction of total crime, with the top 20 most stolen models accounting for just 14.6 per cent of all vehicle thefts.

This dispersion demonstrates that modern car thieves are opportunistic, targeting vehicles based on factors such as security vulnerabilities, parts demand, and ease of resale rather than focusing exclusively on prestigious brands.

High-End Vehicles Face Extreme Risk

While theft is spread across all market segments, certain high-end models face exceptionally high risk levels. The Lexus RXL 450H Takumi CVT has a staggering 10.61 per cent theft rate, meaning that over one in every ten registered vehicles of this model was stolen during the three-year period.

Other high-risk high-end models include:

Lexus RX 450H Takumi CVT: 7.48 per cent theft rate

theft rate Lexus RX 450H F Sport CVT: 6.17 per cent theft rate

theft rate Lexus RXL 450H CVT: 5.42 per cent theft rate

theft rate Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition Auto: 5.07 per cent theft rate

These figures highlight the particular vulnerability of premium vehicles, likely due to their high resale value, demand for parts, and sophisticated keyless entry systems that can be exploited by tech-savvy criminals.

The Scale of the Issue

The theft statistics represent a significant challenge for UK law enforcement and insurance companies. With 55 different manufacturers affected out of 186 total brands present in the UK market, vehicle crime is truly an industry-wide issue.

The consistency of the daily theft rate, averaging 32 vehicles every day over three years, suggests organised criminal networks are systematically targeting vehicles rather than opportunistic individual crimes.

Regional and Temporal Patterns

The data covers vehicles registered across the entire UK, with thefts reported to the DVLA from all regions. The three-year analysis period encompasses both the immediate post-pandemic recovery in car sales and the more recent cost-of-living crisis, indicating that vehicle theft remains consistently high, regardless of broader economic conditions.

Popular Models Under Threat

Among the most frequently stolen vehicles, family-oriented models feature prominently alongside expensive options:

Top 10 Most Stolen Individual Models:

Toyota Prius Hybrid - 149 thefts Kia Niro 2 EV - 132 thefts Toyota - 124 thefts Hyundai Ioniq 5 Premium EV - 119 thefts Ford Puma ST-Line X Mild Hybrid - 104 thefts BMW 118i M Sport Auto - 99 thefts Hyundai Ioniq 5 Ultimate EV - 91 thefts Toyota C-HR GR Sport Hybrid CVT - 87 thefts Kia Niro 3 Hybrid Semi-Auto - 81 thefts Ford Puma ST-Line Mild Hybrid - 78 thefts

This mix of practical family cars, performance hatchbacks, and eco-friendly vehicles demonstrates the broad appeal of different vehicle types to criminal networks.

Security Implications

The widespread nature of vehicle theft across all brands and price points suggests that traditional security measures may be insufficient. The high theft rates for newer vehicles, all registered within the past three years, indicate that even the latest security features are being circumvented by increasingly sophisticated criminal techniques.

Vehicle security experts recommend multiple layers of protection, including physical deterrents, signal-blocking technology for keyless vehicles, enhanced parking security, and aftermarket tracking systems.