Christmas is just around the corner, and many people are looking forward to having time away from work and the everyday necessities of life to enjoy the festive season with their loved ones.

In order to give their staff a proper break, a number of shops have decided to shut not only on Christmas Day, but also on Boxing Day. Both of these days are bank holidays.

Click through our gallery to see which 11 shops, including major high street chains and supermarkets, will be keeping their doors closed on December 26 2024.

Aldi Supermarket giant Aldi has confirmed it will close all its stores on Boxing Day in line with previous years, to once again thank its staff for all their hard work.

Wilko and The Range All branches of The Range and Wilko, both owned by CDS Stores, will be close on Boxing Day, following on from the trend of the last few years.

Homebase DIY brand Homebase has confirmed that all 142 stores across the UK will be closed.

Home Bargains Home Bargains announced they would close all 600 stores on Boxing Day 2024 once again to allow their staff to spend time with loved ones. It's the fourth year in a row that the retailer has closed on December 26.