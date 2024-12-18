Christmas is just around the corner, and many people are looking forward to having time away from work and the everyday necessities of life to enjoy the festive season with their loved ones.
In order to give their staff a proper break, a number of shops have decided to shut not only on Christmas Day, but also on Boxing Day. Both of these days are bank holidays.
Click through our gallery to see which 11 shops, including major high street chains and supermarkets, will be keeping their doors closed on December 26 2024.
Read more:
- I visited Lapland - the home of Christmas - on a TUI family trip of a lifetime - this is what parents should know
- Netflix Christmas films: What's new including Carry-On - and Christmas classics you can watch right now
- Met Office weather forecast: Is a snow storm on the way for a White Christmas? Bookies' odds and predictions
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.