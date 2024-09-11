1/4 of Brits are willing to quit social media for a lottery win - 45 million participate regularly

A new survey reveals just what the population would be willing to sacrifice to win big on the National Lottery.

Around 45 million people across the UK regularly play the National Lottery, making up a staggering 70% of the adult population.

As millions of people chase the dream of striking it rich, a new survey by FruitySlots.com reveals just what the UK population would be willing to sacrifice to win the lottery.

The lengths the UK population would be willing to go to win the lottery

Topping the list, a striking 25% of Brits say they'd quit social media for the chance to win the lottery. Equally popular, a quarter of people would give up chocolate, while 24% are willing to ditch sweets for a shot at the jackpot.

Surprisingly, 19% would swear off takeaways, and nearly one in five (18%) are ready to give up sex for a big win. More shockingly, 6% admit they’d leave their partner or even skip the birth of a child if it meant hitting the lottery jackpot.

The top things people would be willing to sacrifice to win the lottery, by age

Across all age groups, the most popular sacrifices for a lottery win in the UK would be quitting social media or giving up chocolate.

For those aged 55+, 31% would be most willing to part with sweets, while younger people aged 25-34 are more inclined to give up chocolate or sweets (both at 22%). Interestingly, nearly a quarter of over-55s would sacrifice sex for a big win, compared to just 15% of those aged 25-44.

When it comes to relationships, only 3% of over-55s would leave their partner for a lottery win, compared to over double (7%) the number of 25-34 year-olds.