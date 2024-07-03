He is believed to have been on a school trip and had arrived with dozens of friends by coach from London. The teenagers watched in horror as a rescue operation was mounted.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police have since contacted his family to inform them of the devastating news.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said emergency services, alongside HM Coastguard, were called to the beach at about 1pm yesterday, due to concerns for the boy’s welfare in the sea.

He was rescued from the sea and airlifted to hospital where he was sadly confirmed dead. His next of kin have been informed, and police officers are investigating the full circumstances of the incident.

A spokesman added: "Emergency services and HM Coastguard were called to concerns for a boy’s welfare in the sea off West Wittering beach at around 1pm on Tuesday.

"A 17-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital, where he was sadly confirmed deceased. His next of kin have been informed.

"An investigation is underway to understand the full circumstances of the incident."

