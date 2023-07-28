A young British man, 19, has died after collapsing at a nightclub in Ibiza following a cardiac arrest

A young British man has died after reportedly collapsing at an Ibiza nightclub early on Thursday morning (July 27). According to the Independent, the 19-year-old, who has not been named, went into cardiac arrest at the party hotspot and was rushed to hospital where he died shortly after.

According to local media, the club was on the road from Ibiza Town to San Antonio. Before he was transferred to the hospital, emergency personnel "performed resuscitation manoeuvres and managed to get the patient out of cardiorespiratory arrest, stabilising him."

The man was said to have collapsed inside the club around 5am. The Guardia Civil is investigating his death.

A spokesperson for the British Foreign Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Ibiza and are in contact with the local authorities."

According to Can Misses Hospital, the man died at 6.30am and was certified before 7.30am. The autopsy reports have not yet been made public. The tourist is reportedly the fifth person to die in and near San Antonio since June 23.