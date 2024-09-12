A newly released government report has revealed that 2,477 dogs were harmed in British laboratories last year, shedding light on one aspect of animal suffering in scientific research. This figure is part of a much larger figure, with a total of 2,605,528 animals harmed across various procedures.

The report also highlighted a staggering 11,519 lethal dose 50% tests, (LD50 and LC50) notoriously cruel methods in which animals are given escalating doses of a substance until half of them die. Despite the existence of a non-animal alternative to the oral LD50, AcutoX, developed by XCellR8 with funding from Animal Aid, this outdated and inhumane practice continues. AcutoX, a cutting-edge and cruelty-free testing alternative, is both scientifically advanced and completely non-animal.

A wide range of animals were impacted by harmful procedures, according to the report. In addition to dogs, 1,923,424 mice, 147,196 rats, 8,933 rabbits, 64 horses (and other equids), and 1,815 non-human primates were subjected to various forms of experimentation with most being killed afterwards.

Animal Aid, the leading UK animal rights group, is urging the scientific community to adopt more ethical research methods. Daisy Hall, Animal Aid’s campaign manager, expressed deep concern over the ongoing use of animal experiments in Britain.

“The thought of countless animals enduring harm, distress, and death in laboratories is heartbreaking," she said. "What’s more troubling is that advanced technologies already exist that can improve scientific research and safeguard human health without causing animal suffering. We call on those involved in animal testing to abandon these cruel and outdated practices in favour of human-relevant, modern research methods. Only by embracing these innovations can we ensure progress in both science and ethics.”

Animal Aid is optimistic that the Labour government's commitment to phasing out animal testing, as outlined in its manifesto, will lead to a substantial reduction in these figures in future reports.