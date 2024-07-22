3 in 4 parents are feeling the strain with the cost of school uniform

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One in three parents say they are in need of financial help with school uniform costs, with half of parents spending upwards of £249 each year.

73% of parents agree that the cost of buying school uniform and supplies puts a strain on their household budget – a slight decrease from 76% in 2023.

More than one third (37%) of the 1,000 mums and dads polled with school-aged children, state that they receive no financial support with the cost of new school uniform but need it.

And almost 1 in 10 (9%) parents are having to turn to loans or gifts from family members to afford the cost of school uniform and supplies.

How parents stretch their household budget to cover the cost of school uniform.

But, this isn’t the only tactic families are using to afford school uniforms; over half (56%) of parents are spending less on new things for themselves, forgoing things like new clothing so they can stretch their household budget to cover the cost.

47% of parents are eating out less and ordering less takeaways and 21% are going as far as to opt for shorter or cheaper holidays.

The research was commissioned by affordable footwear retailer Wynsors, to understand how much the back-to-school shop is affecting households’ pockets across the UK in 2024, having first ran the research in 2023.

Adam Foster, Retail Director for Wynsors, said: “While the summer holidays normally offer a chance for families to relax after a long school year, parents will also be using this time to head to the shops to buy uniform and new school supplies.

This can often be a stressful and expensive experience as highlighted by our research, and as the cost-of-living crisis continues to put pressure on household budgets, we want to take the stress out of the shopping experience by making school uniform accessible to all.”

The research also found that women are more reliant on discounts than men when it comes to covering the cost of uniform (26% vs.17%).

And, given the Department of Education made it mandatory last year for schools to ensure that second-hand uniforms are available to parents, it’s interesting to see that 1 in 5 are now buying second-hand to help try and save on costs.

But is this enough? Half (50%) of parents agree that abolishing school uniforms would help save them money. 30% disagree, and 20% are unsure.

To help parents on a budget with their back-to-school shopping, the retail experts at Wynsors have put together six handy tips to help find a little bit of calm in the spending storm:

1. Seek help with school uniform costs - Individual schools or charities may also run their own schemes offering financial support, so it’s worth researching what help might be available.

2. Try to delay some purchases - You don’t have to buy every item straight away. Stagger the payments, as it’s likely that there will be items that can be purchased later in the year.

3. Set out a budgeting plan - Having a pre-planned budget in mind before the first day back rolls around will save you the hassle of stretching your budget that month for everything else.

4. Shop the sales - Keep an eye out for any of the back-to-school supplies you need leading up to September and buy them when they’re discounted or on offer.

5. Decide between needs and wants - Make sure the essential items are taken care of first and then see if there’s any budget left for new, less essential items.

6. Get organised and start early - Write down a list of everything you need to buy and don’t wait until the last minute.

The full research, including more information on parents’ attitudes to school uniform, can be found on the Wynsors website.