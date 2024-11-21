90% of Air BnB planning applications are rejected

Edinburgh Shines Bright: Named Most Beautiful Christmas Market in Europe

An FOI has revealed that 90% of planning applications to convert properties into Air bnb’s are rejected by Edinburgh City Council.

This figure comes following new rules, introduced in 2022, aimed at clamping down on short term lets in the capital.

The data was obtained by a law firm through an FOI (Freedom of Information) request and showed a breakdown of the figures.

A total of 632 requests were made to Edinburgh City Council to convert properties into short term let Airbnb’s in the last two years.

Of these 632 applications 566 were refused by the City Council following the introduction of legislation designed to clamp down on the number of short term lets in the city.

Landlords are now required to apply for a licence to run short term lets under the new rules introduced in 2022.

Any landlord who does not comply with the legislation faces punishment in the form of fines up to £2,500.

The cost of submitting a planning application is around £600 per 100 metres square floorspace meaning obtaining licences for short term lets is fairly expensive.

Regulations change depending on the properties history with short term lets that have existed for more than 10 years being required to gain a certificate of lawfulness before being licenced.

Any new short term lets require planning permission before a licence is granted, the legislation aims to lower the number of new short term lets hitting the market.

Story: Deadline News by Douglas Simpson