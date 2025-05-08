Christian Dorobantu's lucky ticket only cost him 24p | BOTB

A stunned taxi driver from Harrow has scooped two luxury cars worth £116,000 after entering a BOTB competition with just a 24p ticket.

A taxi driver from Harrow has won two cars worth £116,000 after buying a ticket for just 24p.

Christian Dorobantu invested the princely sum in a competition by the dream car giveaway firm BOTB, which was offering a prize of an Audi RS Q8 and Mercedes C63S.

Christian only found out he was the winner when BOTB's presenter, Christian Williams, turned up at his door one sunny afternoon to hand him the keys.

“No way! I cannot believe this,” he gasped. “I don’t know what to say. To win something like this for 24p, I thought it was impossible. This is amazing, and a dream come true.”

The Audi RS Q8 is a high-performance SUV coupe, renowned for its twin-turbo V8 engine and over 600bhp.

BOTB presenter Christian Williams, left, hands over the keys to his namesake Christian Dorobantu | BOTB

The Mercedes C63S is a powerful and engaging car that blends luxury with exhilarating performance.

Cristian was given the chance to sit inside both vehicles and fire up their engines.

He plans to keep one of the cars and take the cash alternative for the other, using the money to help pay off the mortgage on his family home.

He’s also considering gifting one of the cars to his wife.

A spokesman for BOTB said: “Cristian’s reaction was priceless. When we walked him round the corner, and he saw both cars parked up, he just couldn’t believe it.

“It was great watching him sit in both – turning the engines over, taking in the interiors, revving them. You could tell he was loving every second.

“To win one of these cars would be incredible - to win both is just next level.”

BOTB gives away keys to dream cars every week, and other prizes on offer include a £685,000 house - with tickets costing just 99p.

To find out more or to see a list of competitions, click here.

