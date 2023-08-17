The most popular jobs have changed massively over the years

City workers walk towards the City Of London financial district in central London, England.

It's A-levels results day meaning many students will be eagerly waiting to see how their results match with their future ambitions. Whether students are planning to study further at university or get straight into work, a future career will be in their thoughts - and in the minds of their parents!

Some who have received their A-level result may be looking at careers in business, finance or the health service - some of the UK's biggest job sectors - and it may be good to know how prevelant these jobs are today compared to the past.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) from 2021 - the latest available on the UK's top 10 industry divisions - may include some jobs that are surprise inclusions.

Here we compare jobs from 2011 to what is popular on the market today.

ONS data lists the following jobs as the most popular in 2011:

Retail trade (except of motor vehicles) Education Construction of buildings, civil engineering Human health activities Public administration and defence Food and beverage service activities Social work activities Wholesale trade (except motor vehicles and motorcycles) Land transport and transport via pipelines Financial service activities (except insurance and pension funding)

It can be seen how the top 10 jobs then shift slightly a decade later - especially with computer programming entering the list.

Commuters walk to work over London Bridge. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

A Sky News article from June 2023 cites computer programming as having the biggest rise in new workers. An additional 274,00 people work in the field compared with 2011.

The top ten jobs in 2021 - and the number of workers - were:

Retail trade (except of motor vehicles) - 2,844,000 Education - 2,733,000 Human health activities - 2,482,000 Construction of buildings, civil engineering - 2,406,000 Public administration and defence - 1,674,000 Social work activities - 1,177,000 Food and beverage service - 1,150,000 Computer programming and consultancy - 790,000 Wholesale trade (except motor vehicles) - 769,000 Services to buildings and landscape activities - 708,000

Of the jobs listed here, only 25.7% were considered "professional jobs" in 2021 - the occupations with the highest earners.

Employment website Indeed has also drawn up its own list of the top UK professions in 2023 based on listings on its site.

Teacher Administrator Graphic designer Account manager Delivery driver Manager Executive Assistant Data analyst Accountant Mechanical engineer Business analyst Project manager Data scientist Software engineer Consultant