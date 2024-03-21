Breaking

A12 traffic update: Road closed in Essex between Chelmsford and Witham due to 'police-led incident'

The A12 in Essex is closed following a police-led incident
By Rahmah Ghazali
3 minutes ago
A major carriageway has been closed following a 'police-led incident'. National Highways said the A12 in Essex is closed between the A138/A130 (near Chelmsford) and B1389 (near Witham) due to the incident.

Essex Police are in attendance and National Highways service providers are en-route. Traffic is also being diverted via local roads.

National Highways said: "If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."

 For more information on the diversion routes, visit the National Highways website.

