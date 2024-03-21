Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A major carriageway has been closed following a 'police-led incident'. National Highways said the A12 in Essex is closed between the A138/A130 (near Chelmsford) and B1389 (near Witham) due to the incident.

Essex Police are in attendance and National Highways service providers are en-route. Traffic is also being diverted via local roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways said: "If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."