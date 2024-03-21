A12 traffic update: Road closed in Essex between Chelmsford and Witham due to 'police-led incident'
and live on Freeview channel 276
A major carriageway has been closed following a 'police-led incident'. National Highways said the A12 in Essex is closed between the A138/A130 (near Chelmsford) and B1389 (near Witham) due to the incident.
Essex Police are in attendance and National Highways service providers are en-route. Traffic is also being diverted via local roads.
National Highways said: "If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."
For more information on the diversion routes, visit the National Highways website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.