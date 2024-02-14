Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motorists have been warned of delays after a major road was closed following a 'police-led incident' on Wednesday afternoon. National Highways said the A14 in Suffolk is closed to traffic in both directions between Junction 56 and Junction 57 in Orwell Bridge.

National Highways said on its website: "The A14 in Suffolk is closed in both directions between J56 and J57 (Orwell Bridge) due to a police led incident. Suffolk Police are in attendance managing this incident."