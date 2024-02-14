A14 closure: Road in Suffolk near Orwell Bridge reopened after 'police-led incident'
and live on Freeview channel 276
A major road has been reopened following a 'police-led incident' on Wednesday afternoon that caused hours of delays. National Highways said the A14 in Suffolk was closed to traffic in both directions between Junction 56 and Junction 57 in Orwell Bridge.
National Highways said on its website: "The A14 in Suffolk is closed in both directions between J56 and J57 (Orwell Bridge) due to a police led incident. Suffolk Police are in attendance managing this incident."
Congestion was reported on Junction 54 eastbound in Ipswich West and Trimsley St Martin westbound, with severe delays in and around Ipswich.
As of 5.45pm, the road has been reopened to the traffic.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.