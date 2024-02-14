Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major road has been reopened following a 'police-led incident' on Wednesday afternoon that caused hours of delays. National Highways said the A14 in Suffolk was closed to traffic in both directions between Junction 56 and Junction 57 in Orwell Bridge.

National Highways said on its website: "The A14 in Suffolk is closed in both directions between J56 and J57 (Orwell Bridge) due to a police led incident. Suffolk Police are in attendance managing this incident."

Congestion was reported on Junction 54 eastbound in Ipswich West and Trimsley St Martin westbound, with severe delays in and around Ipswich.