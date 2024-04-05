Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major carriageway in South Yorkshire has been closed after a lorry caught fire during Friday rush hour. National Highways said the A1M is closed northbound between Junction 34 Blyth and Junction 35 Wadworth due to the incident.

Emergency services, including South Yorkshire Fire/Rescue are in attendance. The traffic service said: “The lorry's load keeps re-igniting. All traffic caught within the closure has now been released to pass the scene of this incident. Resurfacing of the carriageway will probably be required.”

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said on Friday morning: “We currently have six fire engines attending a fire involving a lorry on the A1M between junctions 34 and 35. We expect there will be significant disruption whilst we respond to this incident.”