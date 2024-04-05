A1M closure: Firefighters tackle blaze on carriageway in South Yorkshire due to lorry fire
and live on Freeview channel 276
A major carriageway in South Yorkshire has been closed after a lorry caught fire during Friday rush hour. National Highways said the A1M is closed northbound between Junction 34 Blyth and Junction 35 Wadworth due to the incident.
Emergency services, including South Yorkshire Fire/Rescue are in attendance. The traffic service said: “The lorry's load keeps re-igniting. All traffic caught within the closure has now been released to pass the scene of this incident. Resurfacing of the carriageway will probably be required.”
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said on Friday morning: “We currently have six fire engines attending a fire involving a lorry on the A1M between junctions 34 and 35. We expect there will be significant disruption whilst we respond to this incident.”
It said normal traffic conditions are expected between 5.15pm and 5.30pm. Diversion routes are in place through A614 towards Bawtry.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.