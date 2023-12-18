A1(M) crash: Drivers warned of 2-mile tailbacks as road closed in both directions after collision
Drivers have been warned of delays after a car crash on the A1(M) on Monday afternoon
Drivers have been warned of 2.5-mile of traffic delays following a car crash on a busy carriageway in North Yorkshire on Monday afternoon (December 18). National Highways said the A1(M) was closed in both directions at 12.32pm due to a single-vehicle collision.
It had said: “The northbound carriageway between junctions 50 (Ripon) and 51 (Leeming Bar) was closed following the incident at around 11am today (Monday 18 December 2023). The southbound carriageway was also closed shortly afterwards.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Emergency services are at the scene and there are delays of 10-15 minutes in both directions. There are two miles of congestion on the northbound carriageway and one mile on the southbound carriageway.”
In the latest update, National Highway said all lanes have now reopened on the A1M northbound between J50 (Baldersby) and J51 (LeemingBar) following the earlier collision. However, it said there is still approximately 2.5 miles of congestion on approach, causing residual delays of 20 minutes above usual journey times.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.