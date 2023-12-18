Drivers have been warned of delays after a car crash on the A1(M) on Monday afternoon

Drivers have been warned of 2.5-mile of traffic delays following a car crash on a busy carriageway in North Yorkshire on Monday afternoon (December 18). National Highways said the A1(M) was closed in both directions at 12.32pm due to a single-vehicle collision.

It had said: “The northbound carriageway between junctions 50 (Ripon) and 51 (Leeming Bar) was closed following the incident at around 11am today (Monday 18 December 2023). The southbound carriageway was also closed shortly afterwards.

“Emergency services are at the scene and there are delays of 10-15 minutes in both directions. There are two miles of congestion on the northbound carriageway and one mile on the southbound carriageway.”

