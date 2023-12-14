The A1M southbound remains closed following a serious crash late last night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A road remains closed following a serious crash on a major carriageway in North Yorkshire late last night (December 13). The motorway between Ripon (J50) and Catterick (J52) on the A1M in North Yorkshire was closed in both directions after the incident, reported at around 11.15pm.

North Yorkshire Police said the road was expected to remain closed for several hours. A spokesperson last night said: "Motorists are asked to follow the diversions put in place and follow @HighwaysYORKS for the latest information. We will provide more information when we are able."

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The southbound A1M is closed on Thursday morning following a serious crash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the latest update posted at 6am, National Highways North Yorkshire, said: "The A1M is closed southbound between J52 (Catterick, Richmond) and J51 (Northallerton, Leeming Bar, Bedale) and northbound between J50 (Ripon) and J51 for a police led incident."