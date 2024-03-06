Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major road in Kent is closed following a 'serious' two-vehicle collision on Wednesday afternoon. National Highways said the A20 is closed eastbound between the A224/A223 (near Sidcup) and M25/M20 (near Swanley) due to the crash.

Emergency services including Kent Police, Kent Fire and Rescue Service and South East Coast Ambulance Service were called to the scene at around 4.20pm.

National Highways said: "National Highways area team have now been requested to attend and close the carriageway at the junction with A224/A223 near Sidcup/Crittals Corner. Traffic that has been caught within the closure is being turned and released via the rear of the queue."