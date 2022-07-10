A car and a lorry crashed in the early hours of Sunday 10 July, with emergency services called at 5.15am

The A23 motorway has been closed in both directions for most of the day after a crash between a car and a lorry near Bolney.

The two vehicles collided in the early hours of Sunday 10 July, with emergency services called at 5.15am. A 23 year old, the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “Unfortunately the driver of the Nissan Qashqai, a 23-year-old man from Cuckfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His next-of-kin have been informed.”

The A23 was closed between the M23 Junction 11 at Pease Pottage and B2115 at Warninglidfor recovery and clean up for most of Sunday.

The northbound carriageway was opened early in the afternoon at 2.15pm. The southbound carriageway will remain closed for some time.

PC Simon Dove of the Sussex Police tweeted “Southbound with Highways to open once they have cleaned the carriageway. Thank you for your patience.”

There has also been an appeal for witnesses or dash cam footage of the crash. Police have asked for motorists to email any such accounts or footage to [email protected], or to call 101 quoting Operation Riverhill.

A police spokesperson said: “Investigating officers are particularly keen to speak with the occupants of a dark coloured Ford who stopped at the scene but left prior to police arrival.”