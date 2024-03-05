A major road in Sussex has now been reopened following a multi-vehicle collision that forced its closure during Tuesday's rush hour. National Highways reported "reduced capacity" on the A27 eastbound between A270 in Falmer and the B2127 near Amex Stadium, just before 9am.

It said then: "Sussex Police are working at the scene with delays of up to 60 minutes on the approach at this time."

In an update at 10.48am, National Highways said all lanes have now been reopened and the traffic is now clear. It said: "The vehicles involved in the earlier multiple vehicle collision on the #A27 eastbound between the #A270 (#Falmer) and the #B2123 (#AmexStadium) have now been recovered from the scene. All lanes have been reopened with delays in the area now clear."