One person has been seriously injured and taken to hospital following a collision in east Devon. National Highways said following the incident, the A30 is closed eastbound between the A382 (Whiddon Down) and the A377 (Exeter).

Police have since advised people to avoid the area and National Highways said the eastbound carriageway was expected to be closed "beyond the evening peak" for investigation work. It added drivers had been advised to plan ahead and consider alternative routes where possible.

Devon and Cornwall police are in attendance and traffic is being diverted via local routes. National Highways added: "If this closure impacts your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."