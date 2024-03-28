A major road in Devon has been closed following a collision. National Highways said the A30 is closed eastbound between the A382 (Whiddon Down) and the A377 (Exeter) due to the incident.

Devon and Cornwall police are in attendance and traffic is being diverted via local routes. It added: "If this closure impacts your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."