A30 closure: Road in Devon between Whiddon Down and Exeter closed due to accident
The A30 is closed eastbound following a collision on Thursday afternoon
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A major road in Devon has been closed following a collision. National Highways said the A30 is closed eastbound between the A382 (Whiddon Down) and the A377 (Exeter) due to the incident.
Devon and Cornwall police are in attendance and traffic is being diverted via local routes. It added: "If this closure impacts your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.