At least one person has been injured following a serious crash on a busy duel carriageway this morning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At least one person has been seriously injured after a car landed on its roof following a crash. Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision involving an overturned car near Thruxton Aerodrome, between Amesbury and Andover on Friday morning (December 1).

According to reports, the road is expected to remain closed for most of today. In a statement, Wiltshire Police said: “Please be aware that the A303 near Thruxton Aerodrome is currently closed in both directions following a serious RTC. The road is likely to be closed for the foreseeable future. Please avoid the area.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said: "Crews from Andover and DWFRS were alerted to a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A303 westbound near Cholderton at around 10am. Firefighters made the scene safe before returning to the station at 11am, having left the incident with police and ambulance partners."