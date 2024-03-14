Breaking
A38 closure: Major delays between A5111 and Findern roundabout near Derby after 'police-led incident'
Major delays after a police-led incident near Derby
Motorists have been warned of delays of up to 30 minutes following a 'police-led incident' near Derby. National Highways said the A38 is now closed in both directions between the A5111 and Findern roundabout due to the incident.
The details of the incident are still not known but Derbyshire Police are currently at the scene.
National Highways said on X: "There are delays of at least 30 minutes in the area."
