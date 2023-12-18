A42 traffic update: Road remains closed after serious road crash to the M1 in Leicestershire
A road remains closed following a serious traffic collision on the A42 near the East Midlands Airport
A road remains closed following a serious crash on a major carriageway in Leicestershire on Monday morning (December 18). The traffic from junction 14 at Tonge to the M1 northbound near East Midlands Airport is experiencing a tailback of 3 miles with a 45-minute delay due to the closure.
Leicestershire Police issued a warning to the drivers on social media at around 11.16am that the road, in both directions, was shut "due to a serious RTC" with an air ambulance in attendance. The force also urged drivers to find an alternative route while the incident was dealt with.
At 1.15pm, the force said the southbound was open to the traffic but closure remains in place for the northbound.
National Highways said: "Lane 1 (of 2) has now reopened on the #A42 northbound between J14 (#Tonge) and the #M1 J23A (@EMA_Airport). Lane 2 remains closed for recovery. There is approx. 3 miles of congestion on approach, causing delays of 45 minutes above usual journey times."
National Highways said the road is expected to be clear between 5pm and 5.15pm and normal traffic conditions are expected from 5.30pm onwards.
