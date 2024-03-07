Breaking
A46 crash: Major road in Newark-on-Trent blocked in both directions after 'serious' multi-vehicle collision
The A46 is currently blocked following a major pile-up
A major road in Newark-on-Trent has been blocked following a serious multi-vehicle collision on Thursday afternoon. National Highways said the A46 is currently blocked in both directions between the A1 and the A617.
It said on X: "All emergency services are working at the scene with #TrafficOfficers en-route to assist. There are severe delays in the area."
