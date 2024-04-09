Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major carriageway in Norfolk has been closed following a serious collision on Tuesday afternoon. National Highways said the A47 eastbound between the A11 (Thickthorn Interchange) and the A140 near Norwich has been closed due to the incident.

Emergency services are currently in attendance including the air ambulance. The traffic service the westbound carriageway has been opened following the crash but the eastbound carriageway remains closed whilst emergency services work at scene.