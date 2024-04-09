A47 closure: Norfolk carriageway shut after serious collision as air ambulance rushed to scene
A major carriageway in Norfolk has been closed following a serious collision on Tuesday afternoon. National Highways said the A47 eastbound between the A11 (Thickthorn Interchange) and the A140 near Norwich has been closed due to the incident.
Emergency services are currently in attendance including the air ambulance. The traffic service the westbound carriageway has been opened following the crash but the eastbound carriageway remains closed whilst emergency services work at scene.
It said there is approximately one-mile congestion on approach to the eastbound closure. Diversion routes are also in place via the A47 exit at Thickthorn interchange.
