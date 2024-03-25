A47 closure: Road closed in both directions between Dereham and Swaffam in Norfolk after 'police-led incident'
and live on Freeview channel 276
A major carriageway has been closed following a 'police-led incident'. National Highways said the A47 in Norfolk has been shut in both directions between the A1075 (Dereham) and the A1065 (Swaffam) due to the incident on Monday afternoon (March 25).
The nature of the incident is not yet known but Norfolk Police is currently leading the response. National Highways said: Norfolk Police currently lead the response to an incident which was first reported to National Highways at approximately 3pm. Due to the nature of this incident, the road has been closed in both directions."
National Highways said they are currently unable to advise when the road is likely to re-open. For more information on the diversion routes, visit the National Highways website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.