A major carriageway has been closed following a 'police-led incident'. National Highways said the A47 in Norfolk has been shut in both directions between the A1075 (Dereham) and the A1065 (Swaffam) due to the incident on Monday afternoon (March 25).

The nature of the incident is not yet known but Norfolk Police is currently leading the response. National Highways said: Norfolk Police currently lead the response to an incident which was first reported to National Highways at approximately 3pm. Due to the nature of this incident, the road has been closed in both directions."