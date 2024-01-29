Breaking
A47: Road closed in both directions after serious collision between Longwater & Little Melton near Norwich
A47 is currently closed in both directions following a serious collision
Motorists have been warned of delays following a collision on Monday afternoon (January 29). National Highways said the A47 is closed in both directions between the A1074 in Longwater and the B1108 in Little Melton near Norwich.
National Highways said: "The A47 in Norfolk is closed in both directions between the A1074 (longwater0 and the B1108 (Little Melton) near Norwich due to a serious collision. Norfolk Police are in attendance."
