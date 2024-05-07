Oonagh Burns who died when her car left the road

The fatal collision took place at the village of Bready, midway between Londonderry and Strabane on Sunday. A family notice said the Strabane woman was the daughter of Kathleen and Seamus Burns and much loved sister of Katherine, Patrick and Teresa. The Requiem Mass funeral will take place on April 11 at 10am in St Mary`s Church, Melmount, Strabane.

Online Zest Care Homes Ltd posted that the Three Rivers Care Home in Omagh, where Oonagh worked as a carer, was feeling “heartbroken”.

It said: "Our deepest sympathies are with her family and friends at this very sad time. Just the kindest girl and all your residents and colleagues will truly feel your loss.”

The comments prompted dozens of tributes. One young woman said it was "such heartbreaking news" and that Oonagh had been "a great carer to my wee granny".

Another said he had "the pleasure" of working with Oonagh for ten years. "You will be sadly missed by everyone," he said. "You were a fantastic carer Oonagh. Very kind girl and will miss you. "

One poster said she had been a "very hardworking girl" while another said she was "such a Beautiful girl inside and out". A former school friend said she had "some lovely memories" of her from school.

A former nursing colleague also paid tribute. "The craic I had with Oonagh when we were doing our nursing together," she said. "We car shared to Lisnaskea for six weeks for a placement, and she made that journey so much easier with her chilled out attitude and dry wit."

Another friend described her as "a very genuine, gentle girl who always had a smile on her face".

And Sion Swifts Ladies And Girls FC also posted a heartbreaking tribute.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of the passing of Oonagh Burns. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Oonagh's family, especially her sister Teresa Burns, a former member of our club, during this incredibly difficult time. The thoughts and prayers of our entire Sion Swifts community are with the Burns family and all those affected by this devastating loss. Oonagh's life was taken far too soon, and this news has shaken our close-knit community. No words can ease the pain of such a profound tragedy, but please know that we are here to support the Burns family however we can. Oonagh will be deeply missed by all who knew her”.

Also on social media, the deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane Council, SDLP Councillor Jason Barr said: “Sincere heartfelt condolences go out this morning to the Burns family at the tragic loss of their daughter and sister Oonagh."

There has been a long campaign - with many critics - of plans to upgrade the A5 road on which Oonagh died. There are plans to upgrade the A5 route from Aughnacloy to Londonderry to dual carriageway status. Sinn Féin West Tyrone MP Órfhlaith Begley said it was "devastating" to learn that another life has been lost on the A5 route. “Yet again another family is left mourning by another fatal accident on this dangerous road," she said. "This is a sad reminder of the need to move forward and build the A5 with no more delays."

The A5 campaign group said on social media: “Sincere sympathy and condolences to the family and friends of Oonagh Burns, the latest victim of the A5 at Victoria Road. Oonagh’s passing marks 50 deaths now on the A5 since the road was passed by the Assembly."